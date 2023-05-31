Giant oil platform begins journey from Ingleside to the Gulf of Mexico

Dozens of spectators came out to bid farewell to the platform and its crew. The platform, a symbol of years of hard work as it slowly cut through the water.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Along the rocks at Ingleside on the Bay, a $5.7 billion oil platform could be seen moving slowly, but surely through the ship channel and into the Gulf of Mexico.

Crystal Garcia came out to see if she could spot her husband and future son in law, both crew members aboard the multi-billion dollar Chevron platform constructed at Kiewit in Ingleside.

"We've been looking at them, we've spotted them, and they spotted us," Garcia said.

Garcia is just one of dozens of spectators who came out to bid farewell to the platform and its crew. The platform is a symbol of years of hard work as it slowly cut through the water.

Tugboats surrounded the platform, helping guide it along the way.

"To see something they've been working on for years, going out to sea, but then it is kind of sad because we are going to miss them for a few weeks," Garcia said. "We're ready for them to be home."

The facility will ultimately end up about 150 miles off the coast of New Orleans and has a design capacity to produce 75,000 barrels of crude oil and 28 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Dee Perales couldn't help but feel a sense of pride as he was part of the team involved in its construction.

"I actually worked on the living quarters, the helicopter pad, did some serious time on this vessel," Perales said.

Perales added that it was a rare sight, a city of its own on the water.

"Houses a bunch of different people from all over the world, hopefully going to produce the fuel we need for the next 30-40 years," Perales said.

Anissa Sanchez and her two children were able to spot their dad on the platform, with her daughter using a radio to hear his voice.

The girl telling him she was going to be on the news.

"This thing is brand new, and I think its an amazing thing, how to get all that, man made structure impressive to me," Sanchez said.

The families know it will be a long few weeks away from their loved ones, but wish them good luck as they begin their journey out into the gulf.

