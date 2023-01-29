Emergency road closure on North Tancahua St due to Giant sinkhole

The city of Corpus Christi is advising motorists to use alternative routes, follow posted signs and be aware of the work zone.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An emergency road closure occurred due to a sinkhole.

A city crew was on site working on the hole located on North Tancahua St. between Lipan and Commanche.

The city of Corpus Christi is still determining the exact cause and how long repairs might take.

They are advising motorists to use alternative routes in order to avoid delays, follow posted signs and be aware of the work zone.

