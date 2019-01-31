PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Donations from a week-long food drive in Port Aransas, Texas, for U.S. Coast Guard members and their families were distributed Wednesday.

The Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce teamed up with several area businesses and Ben E. Keith Foods to collect $4,200 in gift card donations for the families.

There are about 50 Coast Guard members stationed in Port Aransas.

"It was tough," said Mike O'Neal, president of the South Texas chapter of the Chief Petty Officers Association of the U.S. Coast Guard. "It was a very humbling experience to actually have to reach out and get those resources that were offered to us by the community, and it was a difficult time, but hopefully we will not have to have those troubles again."

"Some of them will also be put in a bank for obviously any future challenges that are upcoming with either another government shutdown or if it's another issue, but it's just a way to help our Coast Guard families here who were really in need," Port Aransas Chamber CEO Jeffrey Hentz said.

There could be another government shutdown if a new agreement to fund the government is not reached by Feb. 15.