National Center for Missing & Exploited Children needs help finding 17-year-old Kelsie Mullins from Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Kelsie Mullins.

Kelsie has been missing from Harlingen, Texas since Dec. 9., Harlingen police said.

Kelsie is white with blonde hair and blue eyes and may still be in the area, authorities said. She’s 5-foot tall and weighs 135 pounds.

If you have any information, please call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Harlingen Police Department at 1-956-216-5940.

