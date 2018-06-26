Girl power is twisting and turning in San Antonio.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas just debuted its Wonder Woman Golden Lasso roller coaster in May.

Promoters said you ride on a single rail and in single-file along her golden lasso. It's a first-of-its-kind for those reasons and many others.

They said the roller coaster is the only Wonder Woman-themed coaster, and it includes a 90-degree drop.

Promoters add that it will fit in well with the Batman and Superman-themed rides already at the amusement park.

"I think it's time for a female super hero to join the group and it's just a terrific compliment. We're always talking with our guests, talking among ourselves as well, determining what would make a great addition for not only the next year, but years in the future,” said Sydne Purvis, the Six Flags communications manager.

Promoters said the park will host a five-day celebration for Fourth of July at the park.

