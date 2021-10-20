Girl taken from father in Houston rescued in rural Nueces County

While officials were investigating a minor crash in rural Nueces County, the girl told them she had been taken from her father.

BISHOP, Texas — An eight-year-old girl was rescued in Nueces County after she was taken from her father in Houston, officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

Investigators were working a minor crash on FM 665 near Driscoll this weekend when they realized something was not right, DPS officials said. According to investigators, the girl told officials she had been kidnapped.

Troopers discovered that the woman driving had destroyed her cell phone, cutting off its ability to transmit its GPS location.

After a short investigation, officials said they discovered the father had full custody of the girl and the mother was trying to take her to Mexico.

Officials with Child Protective Services picked the girl up for the father.

No charges have been filed against the mother at this time, officials said.

The Houston Police Department is continuing the investigation.

