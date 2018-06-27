A local Girl Scout troop is spreading the love of music with their new creation at the Corpus Christi Metro Ministries. Three girls from Troop 9684 spent over 50 hours creating the wall at the shelters playground using recycled materials.

The girls used bowls, pans, and even PVC pipe among other items to create the wall for children staying at the shelter to make music. All the kids have to do is take spoons, or other items, to bang against the wall to create their own beats.

Kennedy Martinez with the troop says she and her friends got the idea for the wall as a way to help spread their love of music with other children here in the Coastal Bend. "Because we all play music and we wanted them to like music like we do. I like sharing this music wall with everyone."

The girls were awarded the Girl Scouts Silver Award for all their hard work. It is the second highest honor a girl scout can receive.

