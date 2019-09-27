CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas hosted a dinner at Katz 21 Thursday night to raise money for Girl Scouts in the Coastal Bend.

Tickets for the event sold for $50 each and guests could participate in a silent auction.

All proceeds for the event went to the Girl Scouts' outreach program which helps girls from low-income families.

The guest speakers for Thursday's meeting included councilwoman Paulette Guajardo and Girl Scouts who received their Silver Badge.

