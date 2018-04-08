Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — The first Girl Scout Car Care Workshop in Corpus Christi took place on Saturday at O’Reilly Auto Parts.

In order to obtain the car care badge the scouts had to learn maintenance tips and rules for road safety.

Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas said, "Driving is an exciting step toward independence, a chance to have fun going new places—and a big responsibility."

