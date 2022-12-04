South Texas chefs create Girl Scout Cookie inspired desserts

South Texas chefs are going head-to-head to raise money for the Girl Scouts Greater South Texas. Here's how you can participate.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — South Texas chefs are going head-to-head to raise money for the Girl Scouts Greater South Texas.

The first ever ‘Dessert First: The Perfect Pair’ will be taking place Wednesday night at Brewster’s Street and Icehouse at 5:30 p.m.

The first of its kind event is a way to raise money for the Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas. Coastal Bend chefs will be creating desserts inspired by Girl Scout Cookies.

One chef competing is Jenna Davis. She picked the peanut butter patties as her inspiration.

Not only will there be sweet treats, but Texas beers will be paired with Girl Scout cookies.

All of the proceeds help the organization continue serving South Texas counties and provide opportunities to their members.

