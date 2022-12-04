South Texas chefs create Girl Scout Cookie inspired desserts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — South Texas chefs are going head-to-head to raise money for the Girl Scouts Greater South Texas.
The first ever ‘Dessert First: The Perfect Pair’ will be taking place Wednesday night at Brewster’s Street and Icehouse at 5:30 p.m.
The first of its kind event is a way to raise money for the Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas. Coastal Bend chefs will be creating desserts inspired by Girl Scout Cookies.
One chef competing is Jenna Davis. She picked the peanut butter patties as her inspiration.
Not only will there be sweet treats, but Texas beers will be paired with Girl Scout cookies.
If you would like tickets or more information, click here.
All of the proceeds help the organization continue serving South Texas counties and provide opportunities to their members.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Texas Uber driver arrested after teen says he was kidnapped during ride
- Texas Attorney General's Office to preside over Joseph Tejeda trial, man accused of murdering Breanna Wood in 2016
- Rare sea slugs called blue dragons wash up near Bob Hall Pier
- Here's how you can watch 'Mean Girls' with one of the cast members at TAMUK
- Texas governor to bus migrants from border to Washington
- Rubber bales from WWII era wash up on Padre Island beaches
- Runoffs: Here are some things to keep in mind for upcoming elections in May
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt