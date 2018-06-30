Today is your chance to give back and save a life with the Coastal Bend Blood Center during their annual Rock-n-Roll up your Sleeve Summer Blood Drive. The drive, starts at 9 in the morning and is right next door to our studios on SPID at Cavender's Boot City. Organizers say the event is to help the blood bank out during the summer months when donations are typically down. There will be three bands performing live.

Donors must be 17-years or older and bring a valid identification card like a driver's license.

