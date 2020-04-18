CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi will be taking part in #GiveFromHomeDay on April 21, 2020.

"This national fundraising drive puts the power of giving into the hands of community members who are anxious to help neighbors and strangers alike who struggle with the economic and health impacts of the new coronavirus (COVID-19)," says Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi organizers.

"Sadly, at the same time, nonprofits like Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi have experienced a sudden and deep drop in funding as events have been canceled or postponed and the attention of loyal donors has been pulled away to other urgent concerns," adds Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi organizers.

For the families who rely on Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi, their needs have not changed, organizers say.

"Our House remains committed to our mission of providing a comfortable place to sleep, warm meals, daily essentials, and a safe environment. Funding is urgently needed to continue to provide guest families a sense of relief and stability in their already challenging lives," added organizers.

#GiveFromHomeDay on April 21 will focus attention on the act of giving in the age of COVID-19, and officials urge the community to visit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi's website on April 21 at RMHCofCC.org to make a donation.

"Your gift will directly support our families," say organizers.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi is a nonprofit organization that provides a comfortable “home-away-from-home” for families who must travel to fulfill their children’s healthcare needs.

To learn more about Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi, please visit RMHCofCC.org or call (361) 854-4073.

