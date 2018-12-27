Corpus Christi (KIII News) — An interactive art display that's been in Berlin, New York and London is making it's way to the Coastal Bend in January.

The Glass Room Experience Exhibit will be in Robstown, Texas, Jan. 2-18 at the Nueces County Keach Family Library.

The exhibit explores the companies and mechanisms that make our everyday technologies and connect devices. It's an interactive exhibit that features tablets, large-scale visualizations and suggestions.

You can check out the exhibit during the Nueces County Keach Family Library's regular hours in the Betty Jean Multipurpose Room.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII