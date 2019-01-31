CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas General Land Office is still helping property owners in the coastal areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

As part of that, the GLO will be hosting a series of seminars across the Coastal Bend to encourage more residents to apply for assistance through their Homeowner Assistance program.

The program currently has more than $100 million to give out to hurricane survivors just in the Coastal Bend.

Homeowners who suffered damage or total destruction to their homes by Hurricane Harvey automatically qualify for assistance. Administrators said the fund distribution will be on a first-come first-serve basis.