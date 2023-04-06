Go-fund-me page created for Eriya Ruiz

Contributions will go directly to hospital payments, and funeral expenses.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A young girl was found Friday morning, June 2, outside of her house on Pannine Drive with severe trauma. She later died from those injuries.

A juvenile was taken into custody in relation to the murder.

The family is now speaking out after identifying the 15-year-old, Eriya Ruiz.

Family members told 3NEWS that Ruiz loved sports and was a happy kid. Her family added that she was loved by many including her teachers, coaches, teammates and more than anyone, her family.

Ruiz had just left Adkins middle school and would have been attending Veteran's Memorial in the fall.

"No words can express how we are feeling, and I know we as a family will never be the same," her mother explained.

Click here if you would like to donate to Ruiz's go-fund me page. Contributions will go directly to hospital payments, and funeral expenses.

