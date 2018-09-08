Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Del Mar College Foundation is once again partnering with "Over the Edge" to raise scholarship funds for Del Mar students.

Over the Edge is a global special events company that helps stage similar fundraisers for non-profits all across the world.

In October of 2017, 27 people including Del Mar College President Dr. Mark Escamilla volunteered to rappel 20-stories from the roof of the Holiday Inn Downtown.

One of the volunteers who took a turn rappelling down the building said it's easier than you might think.

"Well it was a trial and uh it was my first time to rappel, and I got to admit that I was a little scared but I used the old convent that I can do it, and I did it. Also, I'm 88 years old and if I can do it anyone can do it," trustee Gene Seaman said.

The goal of 2018 is to raise $100,000.

According to organizers they still have 49-spots open for this year's event.

