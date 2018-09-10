Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Purple Door of Corpus Christi is asking people to Go Purple for October as part of Domestic Violence Prevention and Awareness Month.

A way people can help the Purple Door is by wearing purple ribbons, making donations, or volunteering with the organization.

The Purple Door does their best to make sure that victims of domestic violence are cared for however long they need the support, even if they don't want to leave their relationships just yet.

"You know we don't tell people you have to leave, I know some people may be afraid 'I'm gonna call, and they're gonna say you have you to leave your partner' and we don't do that. We say come in, let's talk about what you need," said Francis Wilson, president, and CEO of the Purple Door.

According to the Purple Door, it can take several counseling sessions before victims leave a relationship for good.

Purple Door offers to counsel the victims free of charge and also provide counseling for children.

