GO TEAM therapy dogs undergo training at Corpus Christi International Airport Saturday morning

Once trained, the airport therapy dogs will provide therapeutical support to anyone who might be having a delayed flight, or even just a long day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — GO TEAM therapy crisis and airport dogs teamed up with the Corpus Christi International Airport Saturday morning for a training.

The training provided dogs with the experience of working around the sight and sounds of the airport. GO TEAM does not just have airport dogs- they also have some that go out to crisis, shootings, and floods to help calm people.

Nancy Trepagnier, Executive Director of GO TEAM Therapy Dogs said that while people are initially caught off guard by dogs at the airport, they seem to adjust quickly.

"When you first see the dogs walk in, people are just kind of weary about it and then you watch, and they are all petting the dogs you watch the smiles come out and that's what we're here for. We're all volunteers. Its a way we give back to the communities."

The volunteer organization started with just two dogs and two handlers.

Today there are over 700 active teams throughout the United States.

