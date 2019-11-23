ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Independent School District welcomed canines on campus as a treat for some lucky students.

Students at Seale Junior High and Ortiz Intermediate School hung out with cute puppies before the Thanksgiving break.

"We know a lot of the students' support system is here at the school and the campus that they are at, so we figured that giving that extra boost before the break would be a great opportunity for them," social worker Nataline Hall said.

Jose Flores was one of the students that got to hang out with man's best friend.

"I like dogs 'cause dogs. They're just fun to play with," Flores said.

The Go Team Therapy Dogs are much more than that, and they provide social and emotional support for students.

"Not be judged, have complete unconditional love, and they can relax and have their environment be a little more comfortable for them," Nellena McCabe said.

Friday's dogs are not the kind that would eat your homework.

"They sit down when you tell them too. They roll over when they tell them too. They are very well trained," McCabe said.

The therapy dogs go through extensive training by the Go Team.

"Soon as that vest goes on, they know it's time to work, and they know what they are supposed to do, and they all do it just great," McCabe said.

