This year's Children's Miracle Network Telethon is being held at Whataburger Field Sunday to help Driscoll Children's Hospital keep making miracles happen, and now the Corpus Christi Hooks are offering another way that you can donate.

If you buy a ticket to the Hooks game Sunday night using the Promo Code "STARWARS", the Hooks will donate $3 to Driscoll Children's Hospital.

You can buy tickets online at www.milb.com/corpus-christi.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII