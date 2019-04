CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The final numbers from this year's Muscular Dystrophy Association Fill the Boot campaign were released Tuesday.

Corpus Christi firefighters raised over $120,000, which surpassed their original goal of $115,000.

2019's Fill the Boot campaign was the highest amount of money raised ever in Corpus Christi MDA history. The money raised will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association of the Coastal Bend as they work to find a cure for those affected by the disease.