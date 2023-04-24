GoFundMe for man hit, killed after leaving Taylor Swift concert in Houston flooded with $13 donations

In just one day, the GoFundMe reached its goal of nearly $60,000 due to dozens of $13 donations from Taylor Swift fans. Now, more than $100,000 has been raised.

Example video title will go here for this video

Jacob Lewis, 20, spent some of his final moments on earth belting out Swift's songs.

He and his sister had just left Swift's Friday night concert at NRG when they started having car problems and were hit by a suspected drunken driver.

Jacob, who was pushing the stalled vehicle when he was hit, didn't survive.

A GoFundMe was set up for Jacob's family to help cover funeral expenses. In just one day, the GoFundMe has reached its goal of nearly $60,000 due to dozens of $13 donations from Taylor Swift fans, also known as "Swifties."

Thirteen is Taylor Swift's lucky number.

"Swifties stick together," wrote Kaitlyn Guidry after donating $13. "I am so sorry for y’all’s loss."

"From one swiftie to another," said Alexis Dunnick who donated another $13.

Related Articles Man who just left Taylor Swift concert hit, killed by suspected drunken driver

Jacob's dad, Steve, said his son was a longtime lover of musical theatre. He also enjoyed video games and storytelling.

Jacob and his dad are actually both big figures in the world of Pokemon, according to the GoFundMe page. Steve is a prominent leader within the Pokemon scene and he said his son qualified for the Pokémon world championship three times.