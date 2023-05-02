GoFundMe set up for Texas family after young girl and boy were shocked by downed power line

Last week's winter freeze downed power lines all over Texas, the Longer family found out firsthand just how dangerous they can be.

GROESBECK, Texas — A 7-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother were shocked by a downed power line on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Groesbeck.

According to the Longer family's GoFundMe page, Anniston Kate or "Nannie", was examining a fire in her driveway that was caused by a downed power line.

While in the driveway, Nannie unknowingly reached for and picked up a live power line. The little girl screamed as she was electrocuted, alerting her older brother Connor.

Throwing caution to the wind, Connor ran to the aid of his sister. As he grabbed her hand an eruption of electricity both shocked him and threw him back. Connor's hand never let go of Nannie's, pulling her off of the power line.

The brave brother suffered second-degree burns on his thumb and was later released from the hospital.

Nannie was transferred to Shriner's Hospital in Galveston, four hours away from her home, with serious injuries.

The GoFundMe page states, "Nannie is a true miracle as the electricity left her body out of her feet, hands, hips, wrists, shoulders and head... but by the grace of God, it never touched her heart or lungs."

As Nannie begins her long road to recovery, she will require numerous surgeries along the way.

The GoFundMe page was made to help out her parents, Josh and Heidi Longer. The donations the family receives will be going to medical expenses, lodging, travel and home expenses as both parents will be unable to work while in Galveston.

The page opened with a donation goal of $30,000 and has amassed well over $10,000 so far.