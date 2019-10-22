CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend lost a voice for those who have lost loved ones while serving the nation.

98-year-old Marie Speer passed away in Corpus Christi. Speer was the founder of Gold Star Wives and leaves a legacy of dedication, inspiration, and honor for the families left behind.

Speer was a present representative at most veteran's events. Speer was always the figure every one knew as the woman who speaks for those touched by the ultimate sacrifice. Speer lost a loved one who was defending our nation.

"I think of him often the lessons he taught me, always believe in what your doing, don't let other people pursed you," Speer said.

Speer made it known that she carried lessons with her every day. When it came to Speer's beliefs, her thoughts, she was always ready to speak her mind.

"It's just good to be an American, and I hope people appreciate it! It just breaks me up when I see people disrespectful of our president and our flag," Speer said.

Speer leaves behind a wealth of knowledge. Her contribution brought a generation of Americans who will forever be remembered.

