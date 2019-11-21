CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During the 2019 Texas legislative session, House Bill 1548 was passed. The bill made changes that relate to the operation of golf carts. On Tuesday, Corpus Christi's City Council amended the golf cart ordinance that's already in place to add 'Neighborhood Electric Vehicles' and 'Off-Highway Vehicles.'

Back in July, the council was approached by a resident who asked if they could take a look at the house bill. Now, NEV's and OHV's are legal where golf carts can be operated, in places like North Beach, Padre Island and Mustang Island.

"I think it's wise to be smart about how you're going to operate these off-road vehicles but in the end you know, the state has allowed it and therefore we're gonna go ahead and pass that," Paulette Guajaro, City Council Member At-Large, said.

Still, the same rules apply for these vehicles; the full ordinance can be found here.

