CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While the use of Utility Task Vehicles is technically illegal in the city limits of Corpus Christi, residents in Port Aransas have already dealt with the issue.

Port Aransas has an ordinance that allows more than 4,000 golf carts and UTV's that are currently in use there.

Police Chief Scott Burroughs said they do pay attention and crackdown, especially on reckless and underage driving.

"You have to have a driver's license. You have to have insurance. You can't be drinking and driving. You can't be DWI. I tell people all the time if it's illegal on the main street in your hometown, it's illegal in Port Aransas also," Burroughs said.

According to Burroughs, when a golf cart is registered in Port Aransas, owners get a sticker pointing out five or six of the most common violations involving the vehicles.

