Golf Coast driving range swings in with grand opening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first of its kind driving range in the city, Golf Coast, made its way into the local golf scene with its grand opening today.

Located at 3094 County Road 35 off Saratoga, the driving range offers a dynamic experience for all golfers no matter a player’s age or golfing experience.

With an innovative idea, young owners, Jake Remmich and Carson Gulley did most of the work to see their project come to fruition, like building the parking lot themselves. When they bought the land, it was just plain dirt.

They came up with the idea of opening the one of a kind range when they noticed the community did not have one.

“It’s a lot easier for the introduction of people into golf to come out into driving range,” said Gulley. “You don’t have to worry about everyone coming and playing after you come out to practice. The only thing you’re going to do is hit golf balls.”

With $10 and $6 buckets, Golf Coast hopes this is a reasonable price range that will provide the community a more accessible means of improving their golf game.

