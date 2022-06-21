Golf courses remain unaffected by tight drought restrictions, City officials say

Due to the fact that City golf courses use treated wastewater, drought restrictions aren't in play.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While drought restrictions limit the amount of water residents of Corpus Christi are allowed to use, golf courses around the city have not been impacted by the mandate.

At the Oso Beach Golf Course, treated wastewater is flowing through ponds at the course. The water comes from the Oso Water Reclamation Plant that is located next to the golf course. The water is used to irrigate the golf course and is a drought-proof source of water to keep the grass green.

"We are able to reuse it and use it for this beautiful course that we have out here that I love to play and it's some thing that's very beneficial to our city and our Corpus Christians," said Robert Dodd, Director for the City Parks and Recreation Department.

Effluent is liquid waste that has been treated. It can't be used as drinking water, but it is perfectly safe to use for irrigation at the Lozano Golf Course, which gets its water from the Greenwood Treatment Plant. Without this source of water, drought restrictions would be tough to overcome.

"Our golf courses would definitely suffer no matter what plan we came up with," Dodd said. "That we don't have to worry about that, we have a plan in place that's going to take care of us."

Due to the fact that City golf courses use treated water, drought restrictions aren't in play.

"One thing about having the sewer system so close is that they get that water from them and if we didn't have the water, this golf course would just burn up," golfer Tom Addkison said.

So thanks to the locations of the Oso Water Reclamation Plant and the Greenwood Treatment Plant, these local golf courses will continue looking great for golfers to enjoy despite the summer heat.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.