Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Pediatric cancer is the number one killer for children in the nation, and the tournament raises funds and awareness for children with the disease in the Coastal Bend.

Brooke's Blossoming Hope held the Golf for Gold to battle against childhood cancer.

It is an organization provides head wear for children fighting cancer all over the world.

So far they've delivered over 95,000 care packages to 50 different countries.

Following Friday's tournament was a banquet that honored 15 local child cancer survivors.

Jessica Hester's, Brooke's mother said, "Helping children not only in the long-term with the funding of the research but in their day to day fight and in their self image, and their self esteem, like Brooke lost her hair 7 times she didn't like it, it was horrible, but she put her blossom back on, it was part of her therapy."

Brooke's blossoming hope has donated some $350,000 to pediatric cancer research.

According to organizers, they are really glad they're able to put on this event.

"Kids don't have a voice, and so we have to be the voice for them. So we're out here raising funds, having some fun, doing so and also tonight we are honoring 15 local cancer fighters at our dinner tonight," Jennifer Hayes said.

