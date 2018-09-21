Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The first ever Golf for Gold tournament was held Friday to fight against pediatric cancer.

Pediatric cancer is the number one killer for children in the nation, and the tournament raises funds and awareness for children with the disease in the Coastal Bend.

The event is being hosted by the Brooke's Blossoming Hope and was held at the Northshore Country Club golf course.

According to organizers, they are really glad they're able to put on this event.

"Kids don't have a voice, and so we have to be the voice for them. So we're out here raising funds, having some fun, doing so and also tonight we are honoring 15 local cancer fighters at our dinner tonight," Jennifer Hayes said.

