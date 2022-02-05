Golf tournament helps supports HALO-Flight's mission

The Flights of Angels Golf Tournament was put on by Flint Hills resources and brought out some 200 plus golfers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When it comes to responding to an emergency in south Texas the team with HALO-Flight knows every minute counts.

The air ambulance service is celebrating almost 35 years of service to the area.

Monday, golfers hit the green to help raise funds for HALO Flight's life saving mission. The Flights of Angels Golf Tournament was put on by Flint Hills resources, and brought out some 200 plus golfers.

As competitors made their way to each hole they also got to enjoy some amazing food.

"The funds we receive go directly into providing safe transportation for our patients throughout south Texas," said Tom Klassen, CEO of HALO flight.

Kenneth Soto, owner of Onyx Engineering said that making sure residents have the proper support can mean all the difference.

"You never know when you are going to be in that situation that you need that support, we talk about it within our company, great they are here," Soto said.

