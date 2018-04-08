Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — The Mercedes-Benz Dealer Championship took place on Saturday morning benefiting TOKC, thanks to the Ed Hicks Family of Dealerships.

The mission of the Triumph Over Kid Cancer Foundation is to raise awareness and funds to improve treatment and survivability of pediatric cancers.

Those who participated in the golf tournament received a free test drive and a chance to win a new Mercedes-Benz.

Two winners from the tournament will be advancing to the 2018 National Final in Las Colinas, Texas.

