Goliad first responders tackle 18-wheeler fire near weigh station off U.S. 59

As of 2:21 p.m. fire crews have divided the northbound highway into a two-way, so southbound traffic can resume.

GOLIAD COUNTY, Texas — First responders were busy Friday in Goliad as they rushed to extinguish a burning 18-wheeler.

Early Friday afternoon, the Goliad Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene to clear the wreckage. Officials urged motorists to avoid U.S. Highway 59 north until the wreckage was fully cleared.

According to a social media post from Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd, as of 2:21 p.m. fire crews have divided the northbound highway into a two-way, so southbound traffic can resume as normal.

Motorists are still asked to use caution and take alternate routes until further notice.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.