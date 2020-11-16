Goliad ISD to begin Thanksgiving break early amidst concerns of rising COVID-19 numbers in surrounding communities

For students in Goliad ISD, Thanksgiving break will begin Tuesday, Nov. 17, and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 29.

GOLIAD, Texas — Citing outbreaks of COVID-19 in communities around the Coastal Bend, Goliad Independent School District administrators have made the decision to kick off their Thanksgiving break early this year.

Superintendent Stacy Ackley released a letter notifying parents that this year's Thanksgiving break will begin Tuesday, Nov. 17, and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 29.

In the letter, Ackley reminds parents that the district is choosing to close early as a precaution do to COVID-19 outbreaks forcing schools in surrounding districts to close their doors temporarily.

During the break, there will be no elementary or middle school activities or campus access. For approved activities there will be limited access to the campus in areas that will be cleaned and sanitized thoroughly, according to the superintendent's letter.

Ackley added that district leadership will meet in December to adjust the school calendar in order to replace lost instructional time.

