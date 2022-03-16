Good Morning America contest brings family together in Corpus Christi

The winner of the contest could choose anywhere in the U.S. to visit. Linda Williams chose visiting her grandmother on Padre Island.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — The Yager family gathered in Corpus Christi this Spring Break to celebrate the birthday of their beloved grandmother, Mary Jane Harmon Yager.

It was a moment made possible by a contest on Good Morning America.

The winner of the contest and their family were allowed to choose anywhere in the U.S. to visit, and in this case the winner, Linda Williams, chose Padre Island in Corpus Christi, Texas, to visit Mary Jane ahead of her 104th birthday.

"They wanted you to visit someone you hadn't been able to visit in a long time and I thought of my mother," Williams said. "Because we had not been able to come and visit for awhile because of COVID situations."

After Williams found out she was selected as a winner, she rounded up five generations of Yagers and headed to Padre Island to spend Spring Break with Mary Jane.

"This is all my family today that you see," Mary Jane said. "And I haven't seen them for a long time."

Mary Jane was born in April of 1918. She has four daughters, 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 34 great-great-grandchildren. It's a Yager family tradition to take fifth generation photos when they are able to see each other, and their recent visit was no different.

"Now the time is here, we are on the Island visiting with kids," Williams said. "We just got finished taking our fifth generation pictures with her. We had a great time. We had a picnic at our place and just enjoyed a pre-birthday party because we never know if we will be back for her 104th birthday."

As for Mary Jane, she doesn't really take her age into consideration, and she said there's no big secret to a long life.

"I don't know. I'm still living on that," Mary Jane said.

