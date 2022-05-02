A 'Good Samaritan' in a time of need

Our Ashley Gonzalez spoke with members of the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission about what the organization does for people.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One organization is going the extra mile to help Corpus Christi's unhoused population get a roof over their head and a warm meal to eat. Our reporter Ashley Gonzalez visited the people at Good Samaritan to get details on how you can help.

For 58 years, Good Samaritan has been the bridge between stability and no place to stay for the night. They take in adults who need a roof over their head and a warm meal. Carole Murphrey is the executive director of the organization. She makes it her goal to lend a home to someone who needs it. Esecially in freezing weather.

"I've never been homeless, thank the lord. I was adopted. I can't imagine being out in the streets. I can't stand this for 15 minutes so I can't imagine being out in it for several hours."

Unlike some businesses, Carole goes out to the streets to reach people and provide information and resources to those who may need help... Like someone experiencing homelessness.

But the help isn't always accepted.

"We go to the camps and take it to them and tell them 'it's going to be this bad. You really need to come in' and they go 'no, we'll be okay'."

But there are some folks who accept and appreciate Carole and Good Samaritan. Folks like Richardo Hernandez.

"Having the food that you need, it's lifting the man up instead of letting him down. It's giving him the strength he needs to continue in life and I think that's what good samaritan means."

Richardo says. Because of the organization, he could have a home again soon.

"This is my second time being here. I've been here before but right now I'm trying to transition to apartments."

With some cold weather sticking around to next week, Good Samaritan is accepting monetary and clothing donations. The organization is open 24/7, 365 for people who need somewhere to stay.

