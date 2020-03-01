CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Good Samaritan Rescue Mission hosted an open house Friday at the old Lamar Elementary School where they hope to open a new shelter.

Back in October, many residents in the area were not open to the idea, so the nonprofit decided to host an open house inviting the residents to visit so they can address any concerns.

3News Reporter Marissa Cummings went Live from the open house at the old Lamar Elementary School with more details.

