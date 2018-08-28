Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Good Samaritan Rescue Mission sent out an SOS via Facebook this week because they are running low on important items like hygiene products and even bottled water.

You can call it a side effect of the extreme heat Corpus Christi has been experiencing this summer. As a result, the shelter has seen an overflow of people looking for some relief.

For many of our area homeless, the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission has been their safe haven to escape the South Texas heat. The shelter is averaging 250 people a night who are looking for a cool place to lay their heads.

"As you can see we have triple the mattresses over here on this side and this side," said Tina Malone, a food service supervisor at the Good Sam shelter.

Malone said with an increase in visitors, the need for supplies also increases.

"With workers showering two-three times a day, we are in need of supplies really bad," Malone said.

Hygiene products like razors are just an example of what the shelter is running low on.

"Soaps, shampoo, things like that to keep them clean and hydrated," Malone said.

Staff at the Good Sam said they will not turn anyone away during bouts of extreme temperatures. In fact, the shelter reports they have seen plenty of new faces.

"The heat is so dramatic, it's like sitting in an oven, that those who don't want to come into a shelter, they are coming in," Malone said.

The shelter relies heavily on donations from the community to help.

"It is very important because without the community, we couldn't make it," Malone said. "We like to give a bottle of water to the workers, residents, anyone who is in need. You have to stay hydrated in this scorching heat. We have had some donors, drop off donations, but they need much more."

If you would like to help, the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission is open 24 hours a day. They are located at 210 South Alameda Street.

