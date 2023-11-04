Good Samaritan Rescue Mission looks toward the future as old location is destroyed

The new location has 30 people on staff working three shifts. The facility has room for 210 people -- with 180 already occupying beds.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Good Samaritan Rescue Mission's new facility near Interstate 37 on Nueces Bay Boulevard is still in the process of being known to the community.

As the old building on Alameda Street is being demolished, the work that is still being done is carried on to the new one.

Executive Director Carole Murphrey has been working at Good Samaritan since her father-in-law was in charge in 1970. She said anyone who needs a home is welcome at their new location at all times. She visited the old location on Tuesday and reflected on the help provided there over decades.

"I thought, boy if walls could talk, there would be a whole library that could be written over there, and that'll be the same over here," she said.

The new location has 30 people on staff working three shifts. The facility has room for 210 people -- and there's already 180 there in a few months. Murphrey said she remembers the first Christmas Eve at the old location when a woman told her she had never received a wrapped Christmas present in her life. That created a tradition of gift giving and gratitude that still exists there today.

"That touched my heart. I thought, let's try it and see if it works, but I had no idea that there were people that had never received anything," she said.

The old location used to be easily accessible by bus and Murphrey said trying to find the new location is difficult because of surrounding construction. But she's confident people will still find them if they need them.

Corpus Christi resident Daniel is someone who needed a home 10 years ago at the old location, and came back about a month ago to the new one.

"It's good, I mean, it's a help and it's a help if you're trying to get on your feet," he said.

Moving from Alice to Corpus Christi, he said he found a job locally and a new home at Good Samaritan. He said it's helping him save money to start his own business.

"It's hard, especially by yourself. I mean, I could rent a place but it's just, you know, paying $800-900 a month, you know, it's hard to save money and reach your goals," he said.

The old buildings will be demolished after use from 1963-2022. The new location includes an 8,000 sq. ft. dining room and kitchen next to a former 87-room hotel that's been renovated and given a new purpose.

Murphey said the new location helps to bring the Rescue Mission into a new light.

"It doesn't feel like a homeless shelter, it isn't. It's for, it's folks' new home and they're my brothers and sisters and I'll be here until the Lord takes me home," she said.

