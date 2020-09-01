CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Good Samaritan Rescue Mission will not be transitioning services into the old Lamar Elementary School.

The Ed Rachal Foundation was helping to fund the move for Good Sam.

A spokesperson with the Foundation told 3News that they were disappointed and discouraged that the Good Samaritan is not moving forward.

Neighbors have been upset about the proposal and voiced their concerns with city hall, even creating a petition.

Good Samaritan Executive Director Carol Murphrey told 3News on Tuesday that they wanted to listen to the residents living around the school and not move in and create a bunch of enemies.

The Foundation still owns the former elementary school and says there are no specific plans for the building now. The Foundation sees that there is a real need to help the homeless situation in our community, and the Foundation would still like to see the facility or property there used for that goal.

