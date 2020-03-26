CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Nueces County stay-at-home order is going into effect at midnight, Goodwill asks the community to please hold onto those valuable donations of clothing and household items until they can reopen.

According to Goodwill officials, stores and donation stations have been closed to the public since Monday, March 23rd.

Even with the closure, donors throughout the community are dropping off items, causing donations to be left outside and rummaged through.

“During this crisis, people ransack donations that have been left outside of our closed facilities. When donations are exposed to the elements, it tends to make them unusable," said John Owen, President & CEO, Goodwill Industries of South Texas.

"When we get back to normal operations, we welcome the opportunity to thank donors, personally, for giving to Goodwill. Until then, we urge donors to hold on to their donations,” added John Owen, President & CEO, Goodwill Industries of South Texas.

Officials ask the public to please hang on to those donations because, in the coming weeks and months, Goodwill’s services will be more critical than ever to help individuals whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19.

"The revenue generated at Goodwill stores is used to support job seekers across South Texas," added Goodwill officials.

For more information on donating or volunteering with Goodwill, visit their website at https://www.goodwillsouthtexas.com/

