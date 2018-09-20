Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Texas Veterans Commission gave out $1.25 million Thursday to eight different organizations.

Goodwill Industries received $200,000 to help veterans in the Coastal Bend area.

Goodwill Industries has been working for years to help veterans get back on their feet, and they allow veterans to come in and ask for the help they need getting job opportunities.

"So a person maybe come into Goodwill for just some basic help with resume development or interviewing skills, or they may have no work history," said John Owen, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries.

According to Goodwill Industries, they see the money as helping the disadvantaged or disabled veterans get what they are owed and need.

The $200,000 grant given to Goodwill will be put towards efforts to bring in more local veterans.

