CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Goodwill South Texas provides a wide variety of services to get people back on their feet.

On Thursday night, Goodwill South Texas hosted its 71st annual dinner to spotlight individuals who have turned their lives around with the help of Goodwill.

"Most people associate Goodwill with our retail stores," Chief Operating Officer Will Lufburrow said.

Goodwill South Texas provides a variety of services to help people get jobs. Ross Wagner realized that when he started raising his grandson, who had medical needs, and they needed to move closer to the hospital.

Once Wagner moved, he was not able to get a new job because he couldn't afford to pay for the certifications required. Goodwill was able to take care of Wagner 's needs.

"They help me to pay for a class I had to take to become an armed security guard, and they also paid for my TWIC card I had to have to work in a plant," Wagner said.

In return, Wagner shares his story to others, letting them know Goodwill is here to help.

"I can deal with my family a whole lot easier financially, spiritually, emotionally because of someone willing to say come one in we'll help you no matter what you need," Wagner said.

Goodwill says they want to continue spreading that message.

"If you need help, come to Goodwill. Period. We don't need you to pay for anything. We're not asking for anything. What we want to do is help you better your life," Lufburrow said.

Goodwill South Texas says in 2019, they were able to serve over 6,000 people.

