On First Edition's 3 Star Health, Dr. Salim Surani discussed how Google's new artificial intelligence is working to predict a patient's last days.

This technology or algorithm however, is one that is already in practice in emergency rooms everywhere, he said.

The difference he explained is the awareness most people will begin to develop about how much time they may or may not have left.

There are many factors that are considered, he says.

The outcome is solely an estimated probability rate of life expectancy.

