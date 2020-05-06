TEXAS, USA — A major backlash for Nueces County Republican Chairman and former County Sheriff Jim Kaelin. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is asking him to resign his position as County Republican Chair after reposting an outrageous theory on his Facebook page last week.

The post is an article suggesting the death of George Floyd was a staged event by Democratic strategists to make President Donald Trump look bad.

Kaelin said the article was sent to him by a state police investigator and that he decided to share it for consideration. We reached out to Kaelin for comment and even offered him the chance to be with us live, but he has not responded.

A spokesman for Governor Abbott said "spreading conspiracy theories that the murder was staged simply defies reality. It's irresponsible and unbecoming of anyone who holds a position in the GOP."

We also heard from Nueces County's Democratic Party Chair Corretta Graham. She said the theory that the Floyd killing was a hoax is indicative of the mindset that led to the death of George Floyd and others.

The article was also shared by the GOP Party Chair for Bexar County Cynthia Brehm. She has also been asked by the governor to step down.

No word tonight on whether Kaelin or Brehm plan to take the Governor's advice.

