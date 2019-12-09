CORPUS CHRISTI, Paraguay — The next time you pull out your driver's license, you might want to check to make sure it is a "Real ID." A new law is going into effect next year to establish tougher security to combat identity theft and terrorism.

You will know if you have an updated driver's license if it has a gold star. If you have it, you are good to go, but if not you might want to consider heading to your local DMV before the October 2020 deadline.

"As soon as I heard that I checked it to see if I have that star on there, and sure enough it's there," Monty Griffeth said.

Starting October of 2020, your driver's license or identification card will need to have that gold star in order to enter secure federal buildings or board a flight anywhere in the U.S. The law was passed back in 2005 in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and sets a uniform standard for all states -- not just Texas.

"As you can see on the sign behind us, it will show all the different documents that you need to bring," Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley said. "We also have it online, that way you know before you come here, you don't get here and you don't have the right documentation you are going to have to come back again. Help reduce stress, so you don't have to come back and forth so many times."

To get the gold star, you will have to renew in person. In order to update it, under the Real ID Act, you must provide proof of citizenship or lawful residency. You can do that by showing documents like your birth certificate and/or your Social Security card, or even current bills with your address on it.

If you don't fly or visit federal buildings, then you don't need to get the gold star; but it will be updated the next time your driver's license is up for renewal. You can also fly if you have a federally issued passport.

