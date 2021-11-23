Gov. Abbott appoints Mike Boyd to Texas Military Preparedness Committee

Boyd served in the Texas National Guard from 1974-2005.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Timothy "Tim" Strawther and Michael "Mike" Boyd to the Texas Military Preparedness Commission for terms set to expire Feb. 1, 2023, and Feb. 1, 2025, respectively.

According to a press release from the Office of the Governor, the commission seeks to preserve, protect, expand and attract new military missions, assets and installations and encourages defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas.

Mike Boyd of Christoval is the Housley Communications, Inc., chairman. He currently serves as a San Angelo Health Foundation trustee, San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Association president, and former trustee of Shannon Medical Center's board. Boyd served in the Texas National Guard from 1974-2005. He received a bachelor in business administration from Texas A&M University and a master’s in banking from Southwestern Graduate School of Banking.