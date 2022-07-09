Gov. Abbott coming to Coastal Bend for 'Faith, Family, Freedom' rally

The Jim Wells County Republican Party is hosting the event with Gov. Abbott as the guest speaker.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Alice later this month for a "Faith, Family, Freedom" rally as he works gain support for his re-election campaign.

The Jim Wells County Republican Party is hosting the event with Abbott as the guest speaker.

The event will be on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Alice Event Center starting at 1 p.m.

There is no cost to get into the event and all are welcome, according to the event's Facebook page.

Beto O'Rourke, who is running against Gov. Abbott, will also be in the Coastal Bend around that time with civil rights leader Dolores Huerta.

Huerta will host her "Juntos Se Puede" Tour with O'Rourke at her side as they travel to Brownsville, McAllen, the Corpus Christi area and San Antonio Sept. 17-18. The tour will make its Corpus Christi area stop on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.

