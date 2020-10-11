Gov. Abbott congratulates Beaumont state Rep. Dade Phelan on securing votes to become Texas House speaker

While the vote hasn't happened yet, Phelan previously said he has the support of both Democrats and Republicans to make it happen.

BEAUMONT, Texas — On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement congratulating Representative Dade Phelan on securing the votes to become speaker of the state house.

"Congratulations to my friend, Dade Phelan, for securing the votes — including over 95% of the Republican caucus — to become the next Speaker of the Texas House," Gov. Abbott tweeted.

Abbott said he looks forward to working with the Beaumont lawmaker.

"A strong conservative, Dade has a proven record of fighting for the lives and livelihoods of all Texans, having played a key role in authoring and passing critical legislation to bolster disaster relief and preparedness following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey," Abbott continued.

The District 21 representative has already announced a transition team.

Excited to announce my dear friend and former boss, Tommy Williams, has agreed to chair my House Speaker transition team! Ready to organize the House! #txlege pic.twitter.com/CTxodF3Q6F — Dade Phelan (@DadePhelan) November 5, 2020

It's big news for the area he represents, and it could amplify the region's voice in Austin. Phelan represents parts of Jefferson County and Orange County.

While the vote hasn't happened yet, Phelan previously said he has the support of both Democrats and Republicans to make it happen.

"It's not about politics, it's not about vote record, it's about policy really. It's not about where you're from, it's about trust," Phelan said.

The Republican released a bipartisan list, naming 83 other representatives supporting his candidacy for speaker of the house.