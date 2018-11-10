AUSTIN (Kiii News) — The deadline for legislators to approve or disapprove a 10-percent rate increase by the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association was pushed back by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.

The governor suspended a section of the Texas Insurance Code in order to give legislators more time to address concerns that the rate increase will harm recovery efforts in the Gulf Coast.

Much of the Gulf Coast continues to rebuild since the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey, and many in area have expressed concerns about the TWIA rate increase.

"Such a rate increase at this time would negatively impact the people of the Gulf Coast," Abbott stated in a news release.

According to the governor's announcement Thursday, under the Texas Insurance Code state legislators would only have until Oct. 15 to approve or disapprove the rate increase, otherwise the rate would be considered approved. The governor said compliance with that deadline fails to give the Texas Legislature enough time to address the rate increase during the upcoming legislative session, and could force a decision that hinders recovery efforts in the Gulf Coast.

In order to give the Texas Legislature enough time to address the rate increase during their upcoming legislative session without forcing a decision by Oct. 15, Gov. Abbott suspended Section 2210.352 of the Texas Insurance Code. That suspension will remain in effect until June 16, 2019.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII